Local hospice clinic reacts to doctor’s death

Hospice of Yuma
today at 12:17 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Yuma physician has been identified as the victim of a fatal vehicle crash that took place early Monday morning.

75-year-old William Michael Shea, a longtime doctor at Hospice of Yuma, was struck while crossing S. James Drive at East 24th Street.

Authorities say the driver, a 65-year-old woman, was turning onto James Road from 24th Street when the accident happened.

Shea was rushed to Onvida Health, where he later died from his injuries.

Hospice of Yuma shared their sadness over Dr. Shea's passing, calling him a beloved leader whose "dedication, compassion and leadership touched countless lives."

The investigation is ongoing, but police say speed or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

Dr. Shea was widely recognized for his work in hospice and palliative care.

Miriam Ordonez

Dillon Fuhrman

