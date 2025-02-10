75-year-old man dies after getting hit by truck on E. 24th Street

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A 75-year-old man died after getting hit by a truck on S. James Drive and E. 24th Street, according to Yuma Police Department (YPD).

On February 10, at about 6:20 a.m., officers were called to S. James Drive and E. 24th Street in response to a vehicle hitting a person.

Police say a 65-year-old woman was driving a Ford F150 when she turned onto James Drive and hit a 75-year-old man that was attempting to cross the street.

The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) says they were also on scene.

The man was taken to Onvida Health where he succumbed to his injuries, according to YPD.

YPD says neither speed nor alcohol appear to be a factor.

Anyone with information on this case can call YPD at (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.