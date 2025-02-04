Skip to Content
Local News

Yuma man accused of sexually assaulting a minor accepts plea deal

YCSO
By ,
Updated
today at 2:37 PM
Published 8:02 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - What was supposed to be the start of a trial for a local man accused of molesting a child turned into a plea agreement.

37-year-old Matthew David Lillie has now accepted a plea offer on Tuesday for one count of molestation of a child and one count of attempted sexual conduct with a minor.

Lillie's looking at a range of 10 to 39 years in prison.

"The court finds that these two counts have been made knowingly, intelligently and voluntary," said Judge David Haws.

A victim's representative addressed the court: "She just wanted the court to know that she was prepared to go to trial, and she understands the plea, and had her input in that, and so, she is ready to go forward."

Lillie could also be fined and have to serve probation.

There are also other requirements Lillie would have to follow if and when he is released.

"You will be required to register as a sex offender, have no contact with the victims. You agree to pay restitution for all economic loses to the victims and their insurance companies for all original counts," Haws said.

Lillie is currently set to appear back in court next month to be sentenced.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content