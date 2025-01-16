Yuma child abuse convict sentenced

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Yuma man was sentenced in court Thursday morning.

41-year-old Christiano Toilolo was arrested on Friday, May 24, 2024 for multiple offenses, including child abuse and aggravated assault.

Prior to the arrest, the Yuma Police Department (YPD) said they were notified on Tuesday, May 21, by the Arizona Department of Child Safety about a five-month-old child who had head injuries.

The child was flown from Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) to Phoenix Children's Hospital for further treatment.

YPD said detectives worked with Phoenix police and the Department of Child Safety where the situation happened in the area of 38th Street and Avenue 12 1/2 E. YPD also said officers arrested Toilolo, who is the father of the child.