Yuma man accused of child abuse accepts plea deal

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma man accused of child abuse has accepted a plea deal in court.

41-year-old Christiano Joseph Toilolo faced five counts of domestic violence, aggravated assault and child abuse.

According to court documents, Toilolo allegedly shook his five-month-old daughter until she started vomiting and began experiences seizures.

Medical examinations revealed that the baby also suffered from a brain bleed.

Toilolo pled guilty to one count of child abuse per domestic violence while on probation and one count of attempted aggravated assault per domestic violence.

Toilolo will face his formal sentencing on January 16.