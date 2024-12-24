Skip to Content
Crime

Yuma man accused of child abuse accepts plea deal

YCSO
today at 5:43 AM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma man accused of child abuse has accepted a plea deal in court.

41-year-old Christiano Joseph Toilolo faced five counts of domestic violence, aggravated assault and child abuse.

According to court documents, Toilolo allegedly shook his five-month-old daughter until she started vomiting and began experiences seizures.

Medical examinations revealed that the baby also suffered from a brain bleed.

Toilolo pled guilty to one count of child abuse per domestic violence while on probation and one count of attempted aggravated assault per domestic violence.

Toilolo will face his formal sentencing on January 16. 

Jalen Fong

Jalen joined KYMA in 2022 and is a morning anchor/producer. Send your story ideas to him at: jalen.fong@kecytv.com

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

