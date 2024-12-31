Locals react to Jimmy Carter’s death

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Residents across Yuma County are sharing their reaction to Jimmy Carter's passing.

The 39th president passed away Sunday afternoon in his home in Plains, Georgia, according to a statement from the Carter Center.

Carter was 100-year-old, which made him the longest-living American president.

According to the Army's Military District of Washington, Carter's State Funeral will be held on January 9, 2025.

Manoah Tuiasosopo will have local reaction later this evening.