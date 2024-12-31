Skip to Content
Locals react to Jimmy Carter’s death

today at 11:41 AM
Published 12:02 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Residents across Yuma County are sharing their reaction to Jimmy Carter's passing.

The 39th president passed away Sunday afternoon in his home in Plains, Georgia, according to a statement from the Carter Center.

Carter was 100-year-old, which made him the longest-living American president.

According to the Army's Military District of Washington, Carter's State Funeral will be held on January 9, 2025.

Manoah Tuiasosopo will have local reaction later this evening.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

