Vitalant provides results of the Holiday Heroes Blood Drive

today at 3:57 PM
Published 4:10 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Vitalant has provided results of last week's Holiday Heroes Blood Drive Monday.

Vitalant says the three-day blood drive collected 128 units of blood "that will impact up to 350 lives," and said it was the "largest Yuma blood drive of the year."

The organization also said, "A large amount of the donors were walk ins who heard about the blood drive on TV."

But, blood needs do not stop with the holidays as donations are needed year-round as "Yuma County needs approximately 550 blood transfusions every month," Vitalant said.

To schedule an appoinment to donate blood, click here or call 877-25-VITAL.

