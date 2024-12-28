Locals attend third and final day of Holiday Heroes Blood Drive

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Locals got the opportunity to give back as Vitalant hosted the third and final day of the Holiday Heroes Blood Drive Saturday morning.

The blood drive took place at 9:00 a.m. at the Yuma Palms Mall.

According to Vitalant, December 20 to January 10 is the lowest blood donations of the year, which is why they encouraged people to come out and donate if they can.

"Patients from all over the place come to the hospital and need blood transfusions. Cancer patients, burn patients, all sorts of different people. Likely someone you know has to...is going to be blood at some point. And so, donating helps the patients that need blood here in Yuma County and across the state," Cameron Klug, blood drive manager.

Vitalant gave away a voucher for a free Pizza Hut medium pizza, a one day entry to the Arizona Renaissance Festival, a $15 Vitalant Rewards gift card, and a Vitalant 90s decades-themed T-shirt to those who donate.

The blood drive ended at 1:00 p.m.