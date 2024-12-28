Yuma Holiday Heroes Blood Drive Day 2

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Friday was the second day of the Yuma Holiday Heroes Blood Drive by Vitalant.

The event is part of a three day blood drive trying to collect as many donations as possible.

The blood drive is located at the Yuma Palms Mall across the street from Famous Dave's and in front of Five Below.

One local donor shares why they decided to come out and donate.

"Well, I have type O blood, and it's been years since I gave blood, and I thought 'You know, it's just about time' and it's something small that you can do and fairly painless," said local donor Andrea Sunday.

The final day of the event will be Saturday at the same location from 9 am to 1 pm.