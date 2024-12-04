Skip to Content
Update on Yuma County ARPA funds

Eduardo Morales
By
New
today at 5:43 PM
Published 5:51 PM


YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The deadline is fast approaching for the more than $40 million Yuma County received from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

It was signed into law in 2021 to help alleviate the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county has already brought various projects to life, like buying new ambulances for Wellton and bringing high speed internet for some communities.

The county still has around $186,000 left over and they have until the end of the year to decide what they will do with it.

There are some projects that were already approved.

"We have the Highway 95 Mill and Fill Project which is $1.5 [million] from the eligible category, and we have the maintenance of the Jail District, which we budgeted $7 million," said Humberto Del Castillo, Yuma County Chief Financial Officer.

They want to hire a consultant using the ARPA funds, but some supervisors were not for the idea.

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

