American Rescue Plan Act funding update

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In March 2021, the American Rescue Plan Act was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Biden.

The plan is a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus, including in that, state and local governments were able to receive $65.1 billion and $1.5 billion additionally for public land counties.

Yuma County was able to receive $41,525,619, which was distributed in two equal payments.

The first payment was given out on June 11, 2021, and the second payment was given out on June 17, 2022.

A wide range of projects were able to be funded in Yuma County, including Broadband Backbone, in which the middle mile consists of about 140 linear miles of broadband backbone that connects to the different communities within the county to reliable high-speed internet.

Among other projects that were funded are the Somerton Housing Department waterline, a new ambulance for the Tri-Valley, and many other things.

About $14 million is left over, which needs to be obligated by December 31, 2024.