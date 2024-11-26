Local airport authority to celebrate Military Comfort Center volunteers

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Airport Authority is holding its annual "Thank You Celebration" next month.

In a press release, the event is taking place on Tuesday, December 10 at 2:30pm at the west upper mezzanine at Yuma International Airport.

The press release says the event is to celebrate Military Comfort Center (MCC) and Airport Ambassador volunteers.

The MCC, according to the press release, was created in July of 2010 "to provide a comfortable atmosphere for military guests" traveling through the airport each day.

"While the MCC is furnished with comfortable furniture and refreshments, our most important asset is our volunteers from the community who simply enjoy giving back to those who defend our way of life every single day," said Gladys Brown, Airport Director.

Brown also said the MCC had grown "in popularity with servicemen and women, Veterans and their families," while adding that their volunteers "devoted a record 68,807 hours of service entertaining over 57,282 military guests."

"This is a testament that the military really appreciates having a place of their own to relax prior to their next destination," Brown expressed.

The press release also said the Airport Ambassador Program started in March of 2015, and the program aims to "help passengers and terminal guests with general questions and guide them to businesses within the airport terminal," adding that the airport ambassadors "have volunteered over 7,392 hours of their time."

The celebration, according to the press release, started back in December of 2010 "so the airport's Board of Directors and military dignitaries" could personally thank "each volunteer for their dedication" to their guests and "for being a positive reflection of the Yuma community."

"Our volunteers are here every day of the week, even on holidays to make sure that not a single service member is alone," said Janice Senderling, airport volunteer coordinator. "Our volunteers really enjoy themselves and share their experiences at the airport with their friends, who then sign up to be a volunteer, so you know they are having a great time doing something they love...giving back to our military and community."

"Our volunteers are the best, and we cherish them deeply...they are like family," Brown stated.