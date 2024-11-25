Skip to Content
Local News

YFD responds to gas leak, causing a road closure

KYMA
By , ,
Updated
today at 11:35 AM
Published 11:39 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) responded to reports of a gas leak Sunday night.

In a press release, the incident happened in the area of S. 4th Avenue and W. 32nd Street at around 6:30pm after a 100-gallon propane tank leaked near a home.

Once they responded, YFD says crews "immediately upgraded the incident to include a Hazmat response, dispatching YFD Spec Ops."

YFD says Yuma Engine 2 (YE02) later arrived on scene and "confirmed the presence of propane in the air, utilizing air monitoring meters" and protective equipment.

However, YFD says YE02 unsuccessfully attempted to secure the leaking value, but other arriving units, such as Yuma Engine 3, Engine 6, Engine 5 and Ladder 1, "began evacuating the surrounding homes and deployed hose lines for fire protection."

YFD said Yuma Duty Chief 1 and YFD Hazardous Materials Technicians "agreed on an incident action plan that included 'flaring' the propane tank," allowing crews to "burn off" the liquid propane asa safe disposal method, after evaulating the failure of the tank.

YFD says crews deployed the flaring kit in the middle of a roadway "to avoid nearby hazards," connected the tank and disposed the propane product while hose lines remained deployed "for safety" and crews "continuously provided air quality measurements."

Furthermore, YFD said the road closure lasted approximately 2.5 hours and no injuries were reported.

Jana Loveless, a resident who lives nearby, said she hadn't been able to get home in hours.

"And a couple of hours since I turned the corner onto South Fourth Avenue extension to go home, and the street is lined with fire trucks, police, and the road is totally blocked. They tell me from 32nd to 14, County 14...that's why I kind of went away and did some other things because I didn't want to be close, although my husband's in that park and all my neighbors," Loveless shared.

031 Hazmat PropaneDownload

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Eduardo Morales

Eduardo Morales joined KYMA as a reporter in September 2023. If you have any story ideas or tips, email him at eduardo.morales@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Samantha Byrd

Samantha Byrd joined the KYMA team in February 2022 and is the morning anchor/producer for News 11 and Fox 9.

You can reach out to her with story ideas at sammy.byrd@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content