Candlelight vigil held for Yuma man whose remains were found in bonfire



YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Friends and family of 23-year-old Jacob Sims gathered for a candlelight vigil at Kennedy Skate Park on Saturday night.

"You can't describe the pain because it's unbearable. There's no words. There's not a word to describe how much pain it is and it just doesn't go away. Why? Why did this happen?," said Genia Sims, the grandmother of Jacob Sims.

The Imperial County Sheriff's Office (ICSO) confirmed that Sims' remains were found Friday morning near a home on Rodenbaugh Road, north of Winterhaven. The discovery was made by a resident of the property, who was sifting through the ashes of a bonfire and noticed something unusual.



Investigations Sergeant Moises Badena of ICSO shared that a person of interest has been identified. Authorities are working closely with Yuma County investigators to follow up on leads.

"We do have a person of interest. We're going to be following up on that and working in partnership with Yuma County investigators to further work this case as leads come in," Badena said.

Loved ones want Sims to be remembered as someone with a big heart who brought joy to everyone around him.

"My best friend did not deserve this. I'm telling you that he was the best man I know," said Tyler Kruzel, one of Sims' best friends.

