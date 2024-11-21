Body of missing Yuma man found in bonfire remains

WINTERHAVEN, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A Yuma man who was reported missing has now been identified from remains found on the Fort Yuma Indian Reservation.

The victim was found burned in a bonfire at a home on Rodenbaugh Road.

Imperial County deputies confirmed the remains were of 23-year-old Jacob Sims and were discovered last Friday morning.

The Imperial County Sheriff's Office is calling this a homicide and has identified a person of interest.

Deputies were called to the scene after a resident reported something unusual in the bonfire.

“It came in from a resident from a house. They reported something suspicious, unknown what it really was. They were able to sort of identify—not sure what they had at the moment—after they realized what they had, they obviously made it into a crime scene," said Sgt. Moises Badena of the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives are urging anyone with information to come forward to help with the investigation.

“If anyone has any information on this incident regarding what may have happened with Mr. Sims, they can reach out to Investigator Reece at 442-265-2121 and pass that info along to her," explained Sgt. Badena.

The family of Jacob Sims is now left searching for answers as detectives continue their work to determine who is responsible.