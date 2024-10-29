Skip to Content
Arizona Western College opens new Law Enforcement Academy building

October 28, 2024 8:47 PM
Published 8:19 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College's new law enforcement building is officially open.

The new law enforcement building held its ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday afternoon.

Those in attendance got to take a tour of the new $10,000,000 state-of-the-art building and training facility.

It comes with all the bells and whistles including classrooms, defense tactics rooms, and an outside training area. 

"This new facility leaves a mark in the Law Enforcement Training Academy, this academy can grow and will grow into the future," said Alfonso Zavala, the director of the Lawn Enforcement Training Academy.

Although Monday was the grand opening, classes started since the beginning of the month.

