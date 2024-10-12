Local organizations to host Somerton Corn Festival and Car Show

Sunrise anchor Samantha Byrd spoke with members of Mi Vida Car Club and Somerton Education Inc. to talk about the upcoming event.

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Mi Vida Car Club will be at the Somerton Corn Festival next month.

The club, who has been around since 1992, will host a show during the festival from noon to 5:00pm, with those participating in the show setting up from 8:00am to 11:00am.

Robert Sanchez, who has been a part of the club for about 1.5 years, says they have chapters across Arizona, including a chapter in Sonora, and have been participating in the festival for four years.

"They've done a lot of car shows that benefit nonprofit charities throughout the Yuma County, Somerton and around Arizona," Sanchez shared.

If you want to participate in the car show, pre-registration costs $30 for cars and $25 for bikes. On the day of, cars will be $35 and bikes will be $30. The show itself is free to attend.

The festival itself will take place on November 2 on Main Street in Somerton from noon to midnight. There will be food and other entertainment during the festival.

The proceeds from the festival will go towards helping Somerton High School and other organizations.

"We started raising funds since we heard that the bond was approved for the high school, and these funds are allocated to sports and extracurricular activities. We've been we've been a group since about nine years ago, and hopefully, you know, we'll continue to so we can be able to help the summerton high school," said Marta Gonzalez, Vice Chair for the Somerton Education Inc.

If anyone wants to register to be a vendor for this year's festival, Gonzalez says the registration period is from now until November 2, and is taking place at Somerton City Hall from 5:30pm to 6:00pm.