AWC partnering with Yuma Truck Driving School to offer certification

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two organizations have partnered to offer training for a Commercial Driver's License (CDL) Certification.

Arizona Western Entrepreneurial College is partnering with Yuma Truck Driving School to offer the certification training.

"The CDL trucking industry is in very high demand for more and more drivers every day. The shortage in the industry today is roughly 750,000 drivers," said CDL Coordinator and Instructor Tanner Doak. "This program will benefit not only the industry, but also the students since they will get the best education through AWC and the Yuma Truck Driving School while getting college credits."

A start date has not yet been determined.

To enroll, students must meet the following requirements:

Be at least 18-year-old

Have a DMV/DOT driver's license for more than one year

Complete and pass a DMV/DOT state driver's background check

For more information, you can go to AWC's site here.