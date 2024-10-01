YPD, YCSO and ICSO to host Coffee with a Cop events

(KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD), Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO), and Imperial County Sheriff's Office (ICSO) are hosting three separate Coffee with a Cop events on Wednesday.

The YPD event is happening at Sunkissed Coffeehouse, located at 3860 West 24th Street, Suite 109, from 7:00am to 10:00am.

Over in the Foothills, the YCSO event happening at Sunshine Cafe, located at 10110 North Frontage Road, from 7:00am to 9:00am.

Over in the Imperial Valley, ICSO's Coffee with a Cop event, from 8:00am to 10:00am, is happening at six different locations.

To see where you can meet with ICSO deputies and enjoy a coffee at one of the six locations, click here.