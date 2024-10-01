Skip to Content
Local News

YPD, YCSO and ICSO to host Coffee with a Cop events

By ,
today at 11:44 AM
Published 11:58 AM

(KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD), Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO), and Imperial County Sheriff's Office (ICSO) are hosting three separate Coffee with a Cop events on Wednesday.

The YPD event is happening at Sunkissed Coffeehouse, located at 3860 West 24th Street, Suite 109, from 7:00am to 10:00am.

Over in the Foothills, the YCSO event happening at Sunshine Cafe, located at 10110 North Frontage Road, from 7:00am to 9:00am.

Over in the Imperial Valley, ICSO's Coffee with a Cop event, from 8:00am to 10:00am, is happening at six different locations.

To see where you can meet with ICSO deputies and enjoy a coffee at one of the six locations, click here.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Samantha Byrd

Samantha Byrd joined the KYMA team in February 2022 and is the morning anchor/producer for News 11 and Fox 9.

You can reach out to her with story ideas at sammy.byrd@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content