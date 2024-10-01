Skip to Content
Tacos and Tunes 2024 happening this weekend

today at 12:38 PM
Sunrise anchor Samantha Byrd spoke with a member of the City of Yuma to talk about the upcoming event.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma is hosting Tacos and Tunes 2024 this Saturday.

The event, taking place on Main Street in Downtown Yuma, will start at 10:00am, and will feature a variety of live entertainment and food.

There will also be a competition to see which taco is the best, along with an additional competition the City added to this year's festival.

"We added the michelada contest...and these vendors are also going to be battling it to be named the 'BEST Michelada in the Desert Southwest,'" said Brissa Garcia with the City of Yuma.

In addition, there will be live performances from Kumbia Queen, a Selena tribute band, and Rock of Ages, a car show presented by Streetwise Car Club, Lucha Libre wrestling and dancers.

The festival will go until 9:00pm. To learn more about the event, click here.

