Former San Luis teacher sentenced for sexual abuse

Published 12:21 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Former San Luis teacher Ivan Martinez has been sentenced for attempted sexual conduct with a minor and sexual exploitation of a minor.

Martinez was sentenced Friday to two and a half years in prison and seven years probation.

He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

The sexual offenses took place December 13, 2023 and Yuma Union High School District confirmed the victim was a 16-year-old girl from San Luis High School.

Detectives arrested Martinez on January 11, 2024, with evidence gathered of him recording the minor in sexual conduct.

"I think he should be put in jail and if it was my kid, that teacher would not be around for a while," said a local parent.

A former classmate spoke out against Martinez saying, "they saw this coming," and was not surprised by the accusation.

