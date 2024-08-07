City of San Luis breaks ground on new water storage tank

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of San Luis broke ground on a state-of-the-art two million gallon water storage tank at Well Site 7.

In a press release, the project, which signifies a "major $4,145,983.78 investment in the city's infrastructure," aims to "augment water accessibility, enhance fire safety measures, and bolster overall system dependability for the eastern residents of San Luis."

The press release says the construction started last month, and is engineered by James Davey and Associates, Inc./CORE Engineering Group, PLLC and Yuma Valley Contractors, Inc.

"As the City of San Luis positions itself as one of the fastest-growing cities in Arizona, the introduction of this new water storage facility is pivotal in our quest to uplift water quality and ensure service reliability across the board. This venture is crucial for our capacity to meet the escalating demand and continue supplying top-notch water services to every resident." Jorge Perez, Assistant Public Works Director

Construction is expected to be completed by April of next year, according to the press release.