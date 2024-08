YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's a birthday party of the century plus two as Mariana Neblina is celebrating her 102nd birthday on Saturday.

Neblina was born in 1922 and grew up in a small town in Sonora, Mexico.

KYMA spoke to her last year when she was celebrating her 101st birthday, and she said the one thing that has been most important in her long life is family.

KYMA will have the full story later this evening.