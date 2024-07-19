Skip to Content
Locals react to news anchor Lou Dobbs’ death

today at 2:58 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/AP) - News host, journalist and anchor Lou Dobb, who got his start in Yuma, passed away on Thursday.

Announced on former President Donald Trump's social media, Dobbs was praised by Trump saying, "He understood the World, and what was 'happening,' better than others.

Dobbs began his career as a police and fire reporter in Yuma for KBLU in the 1970s, then moved up to Phoenix and later Seattle, joining CNN in 1980 as a host.

Dobbs was 78-years-old.

News 11's Manoah Tuiasosopo will have local reaction later this evening.

Dillon Fuhrman

Dillon Fuhrman

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo

