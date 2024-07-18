Lou Dobbs, veteran cable news anchor who got his start in Yuma, dies at 78

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/AP) - News host, journalist and anchor who got his start in Yuma, Lou Dobbs has passed away at the age of 78.

Announced on former president Donald Trump's social media, Dobbs was praised by Trump saying, "He understood the World, and what was 'happening,' better than others.

Dobbs began his career as a police and fire reporter in Yuma for KBLU in the 1970's, then moved up to Phoenix and later Seattle, joining CNN in 1980 as a host.