Local residents share their reaction to the Trump rally shooting

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - More local residents are sharing their reaction to the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump at a rally in Philadelphia over the weekend.

According to sources, the FBI is working to learn more about the 20-year-old suspected shooter, identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks. Crooks was killed by Secret Service snipers following the assassination attempt.

Over the weekend, the Yuma community shared their reaction to the shooting, with Justin Ortiz saying, "I was surprised. I was honestly I was surprised. I didn't think that it was going to get to that, you know?"

Another resident, Eddie Garza, expressed his reaction saying, "Everything's so divided right now that it's just unfortunate that people think that that's the solution."

News 11's Danyelle Burke North will have more local reaction later this evening.