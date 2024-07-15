Local pilot hosts new pilot training program

Sunrise anchor Samantha Byrd spoke to pilot Amalia Andaverde about AmaliAir.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - AmaliAir is the new pilot training program to help pilots who are a "beginner or looking to enhance your flying skills."

"So, we teach all of our Yuma pilots, [Private Pilot Licenses], instrument and commercial...We'rejust local. We do have a couple other people that are here in the fields. It's not just Arizona Active Air. We have Fly Yuma, Fly928, so lots of good programs out here for sure," said Amalia Andaverde, a pilot for Arizona Active Air.

When asked what made her want to become a pilot, Andaverde said:

"I kind of fully immerse myself in the industry. When I was 18, I fell in love with it, took a break, went to school, did the adulting thing, and then came back to it, and just went cool it and just went to flight school and started doing my flight instructor role, and I love it."

Andaverde was asked what the requirements are to be become a pilot, she said:

"One of the first things that we do recommend is that you look into getting your medical. You have to have a medical done first. All your appropriate documentation, of course, you can find that on the TSA website, and you have to have be able to speak, read and write in English, of course. And after that, we can kind of help you with the rest. So you just send us an email and we can help you out."

