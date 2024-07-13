Locals react to Trump rally shooting

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - This is the moment former President Donald Trump was injured after shots were fired at a rally in Pennsylvania, and the Yuma community is sharing their reaction to the shooting.

Law enforcement officials say the shooting is being investigated as an attempted assassination.

"I think it's the tragedy," said Anna, a Yuma resident.

"I was surprised. I was honestly I was surprised. I didn't think that it was going to get to that, you know?" said Justin Ortiz, another Yuma resident.

"Too far. You know, they're trying to kill him. You know? Too bad," said Eddie Garza, another Yuma resident.

Officials say the alleged shooter is dead and one attendee was also killed.

Congressman Raul Ruiz (D-CA) shared this statement with News 11 saying, "I unequivocally condemn violence of any kind. We must restore civility to our democratic process."

"There's no excuse for people to trade for violence, especially on a candidate that's going to run again," Garza expressed.

"Everything's so divided right now that it's just unfortunate that people think that that's the solution," Ortiz added.