City of Somerton to host Fourth of July Celebration

Sunrise anchor Samantha Byrd spoke to the city's Special Events Coordinator on what to expect for this Friday's event.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Somerton will be hosting the Fourth of July Celebration this Friday.

"We're gonna have live entertainment by Los Motosaicos, by a Michael Jackson Tribute Show, and then Randy Linder's Tribute to Creedence Clearwater [Revival] as well," said Valeria Castro, Special Events Coordinator for the City of Somerton, who says they're gonna have a water balloon fight during the event.

When asked what she's looking forward to seeing at Friday's event, Castro said, "I'm looking forward to the Michael Jackson tribute. I heard he's into a costume change, and some backup dancer. So I'm excited. for that. And then also just ice cream and enjoying the fireworks with my family."

The event is taking place on July 5 at 801 Council Avenue, and will go from 7:00pm to midnight. There will also be a fireworks show starting at 9:00pm.