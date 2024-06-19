Two fires in Imperial County, ICFD shares preparation tips

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County reported two fires in the area so far this year.

The first fire happened on Sunday, near the center divider on Interstate 8 (I-8), where the Imperial County Fire Department (ICFD) says the fire started due to an RV fire on the side of the road, causing eastbound and westbound lanes of I-8 to close. That fire had burned over 30 acres.

The second fire happened on Monday in Brawley, where a former vacant grocery store, located in the area of Rio Vista Avenue and E-Street, went up in flames, but it had not spread to any nearby buildings and no was reportedly injured.

News 11's Karina Bazarte will speak to ICFD on how to be prepared for fires.