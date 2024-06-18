Skip to Content
Imperial County

Vacant grocery store in Brawley caught on fire

By ,
today at 7:31 AM
Published 7:42 AM

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A former vacant grocery store went up in flames Monday afternoon in Brawley.

Firefighters rushed to the scene to contain the fire around 6:00pm in the area of Rio Vista Avenue and E-Street.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire, which has not spread to any nearby buildings. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

Crews were on site, battling the fire from the outside to ensure it does not reignite.

KYMA will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Dillon Fuhrman

dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com

Miriam Ordonez

miriam.ordonez@kecytv.com

