Imperial Valley nonprofit to promote voting with Community Mural Paint Day

Los Amigos de la Comunidad, Inc
By
Published 3:55 PM

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Los Amigos de la Comunided, Inc (LADLC) of Brawley will be holding Community Mural Paint Day to promote voting.

The event will be held Friday, June 21 at 912 G St. in Brawley from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Muralist Michael Lopez will be there to paint the main mural as the community is invited to help paint other sections. Paint brushes and paints will be provided, according to LADLC.

All ages are welcome.

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

