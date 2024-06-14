Shooting victim’s family raises money

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The family of the young man who was shot and killed in Yuma Monday afternoon are raising money for funeral expenses.

19-year-old Raymond Ruiz died in an alleged accidental shooting earlier this week.

On June 14, at around 9 p.m., the family will be selling food outside of "Fat Harveys" and the Kress Ultra Lounge in Downtown Yuma.

They will be selling plates with chicken, potatoes, rice, chilies and a drink.

Raymond’s sister described him as having "a unique way of touching the lives of everyone he met, leaving a legacy of friendship and love that will endure forever."

