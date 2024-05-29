GCE and Crossroads Mission to host Water Drive this week

Sunrise anchor Samantha Byrd spoke with members of GCE and Crossroads Mission to talk about the drive happening on Friday.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Gutierrez Canales Engineering (GCE) and Crossroads Mission are teaming up for a water drive occuring this week.

All the water collected on Friday will go to Crossroads Mission, where they will distribute the water to those less fortunate.

When asked about the origins of the drive, GCE Safety Manager Raul Velarde said it started back in 2014 while adding:

"Throughout the years, we've gotten several help from different companies. I just recently transferred over to GCE, which is an amazing opportunity that I've gotten to to experience, and they jumped on board and they said we want to help the community out as well."

Barbara Rochester, Public Relations for Crossroads Mission, said they can use any size water "because when they have water at the house, you know, and not drinking water, but they're able to do a lot of things with the gallon waters and stuff like that."

The event is taking place at GCE, located at 3136 E. 33rd Place on Friday from 11:00am-3:00pm. To learn more about the event, click here.