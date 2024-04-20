Dream Flights honors local Veterans with free flight in WWII-era aircraft

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dream Flights, a non-profit organization, honored three Yuma Veterans with a free flight of a lifetime in a restored WWII-era plane on Saturday morning.

During the 20 minute flight, the participants soared 1,000 feet in an open-cockpit-biplane, the same aircraft used to train aviators during World War II.

The following veterans were scheduled for the Dream Flight:

Larry Wheeler, USMC 6 years, Vietnam

Maryann Chroninger, Army 2 years

Jack Lee, Navy 17 years, Vietnam

Each local veteran is a senior resident at River Valley Estates, an assisted living facility in Yuma.

The flights took place at Million Air Yuma beginning at 10:00am.