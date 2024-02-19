Neighbors react to RV fire from over the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A fire broke out at an RV park in Yuma over the weekend, resulting in the loss of someone's home, and the Rural Metro Fire Department (RMFD) says they're thankful the owner made it out alive.

RMFD says firefighters were dispatched to an RV caught on fire at Lynda Vista RV Park near 5th Street and May Avenue shortly before 9:30am Sunday.

"We had a crew there within three minutes and started working the fire, they had a complete knock down by about 9:32[am]," said Jeff Woodruff, Battalion Chief for RMFD.

The next door neighbors, Paul and Greg, watched the whole thing from just a feet away.

"We heard a guy yell, 'Hey, you’re on fire,' and we thought it was us until we ran out, and saw it was the guy next door. And there were flames shooting up from where his kitchen would be," Paul shared.

"It was very hot. From that single column of flames shooting up it just started spending really fast, the rest of the roof, the walls, they were just falling off, windows popping off," Greg also shared.

"Homeowner stated he was in the house, the refrigerator started smoking, had a small fire, he couldn’t get it put out, so he called 911. By the time we arrived on scene the fire had vented through the roof," Woodruff added.

Fortunately, no one was injured, and the Red Cross is helping the man who lived there. Rural Metro also says the cause of the fire is unknown and still under investigation.