Skip to Content
Local News

La Fonda reopens under new ownership months after initially closing

KYMA
By , ,
today at 11:44 AM
Published 11:50 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The popular local Mexican restaurant, La Fonda, has reopened after initially closing on September 30, 2023.

Martin Ramos, the owner of Mr. Burros, bought the historic restaurant in December 2023 and will rename the restaurant to "La Fonda De Mr. Burros."

"My goal is to be here long term and keep the same service and high-quality food," said Ramos.

The beloved restaurant first opened in 1940 as a tamale and tortilla factory and has since become a staple in the Yuma community.

Frank and Connie Ramos bought La Fonda in 1982 and turned it into a dine-in establishment that Yuma locals know it as now.

Franchesca Ramos, the former manager and daughter of Frank and Connie, said her mother was diagnosed with advanced dementia, which is why she decided to close the restaurant in 2023.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Zackary Moran-Norris

Zackary Moran-Norris joined KYMA in July 2023 as a weekend reporter. Send him your story ideas to zackary.moran-norris@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content