La Fonda reopens under new ownership months after initially closing

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The popular local Mexican restaurant, La Fonda, has reopened after initially closing on September 30, 2023.

Martin Ramos, the owner of Mr. Burros, bought the historic restaurant in December 2023 and will rename the restaurant to "La Fonda De Mr. Burros."

"My goal is to be here long term and keep the same service and high-quality food," said Ramos.

The beloved restaurant first opened in 1940 as a tamale and tortilla factory and has since become a staple in the Yuma community.

Frank and Connie Ramos bought La Fonda in 1982 and turned it into a dine-in establishment that Yuma locals know it as now.

Franchesca Ramos, the former manager and daughter of Frank and Connie, said her mother was diagnosed with advanced dementia, which is why she decided to close the restaurant in 2023.