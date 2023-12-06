One woman arrested for aggravated assault

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) arrested a woman for aggravated assault Tuesday night.

According to YPD, officers responded to the area of West 3rd Street and South Avenue A, at around 8:45pm, after receiving a report of a non-injury crash involving a Nissan Altima and a United States Border Patrol (USBP) vehicle.

YPD says officers approached the driver of the Altima, a 41-year-old woman, but refused to leave the Altima. While she provided her identification, she then drove off.

At around 10:30pm, officers stopped the woman at a Chevron, located in the area of 1st Street and South 4th Avenue, but the woman still refused to leave her vehicle, according to YPD.

The woman then tried to evade arrest, but hit two police cars, YPD says. Following a short police chase, which occurred in the area of South 6th Avenue and West Court Street, YPD arrested the woman and booked her into the Yuma County Detention Center on several charges, including aggravated assault on a police officer and a felony flight.

YPD says no injuries were reported and alcohol appears to be a factor. If anyone has any information about the case, call YPD at 928-373-4700, or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.