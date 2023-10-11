Skip to Content
Local News

Family update on five-year-old boy’s condition from car incident

today at 4:38 PM
Published 4:48 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The family of a five-year-old boy struck while running across a non-designated crosswalk last weekend in Yuma has given us an update on his condition. 

The family said in a statement: 

We are so grateful they made a full recovery with minor injuries. Whenever you are walking a child, use a crosswalk, hold their hand or use a leash.

Family Member

The crash happened Friday evening at the intersection of Avenue B and 24th Street. 

Valeria Rodriguez

