Family update on five-year-old boy’s condition from car incident

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The family of a five-year-old boy struck while running across a non-designated crosswalk last weekend in Yuma has given us an update on his condition.

The family said in a statement:

We are so grateful they made a full recovery with minor injuries. Whenever you are walking a child, use a crosswalk, hold their hand or use a leash. Family Member

The crash happened Friday evening at the intersection of Avenue B and 24th Street.