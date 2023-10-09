5-year-old boy hit by vehicle makes recovery in Phoenix

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) said a five-year-old boy struck while running across a non-designated crosswalk is making his way toward recovery in the Intense Care Unit in Phoenix.

The boy was hit Friday night at the intersection of Avenue B and 24th Street.

The boy was with someone when he was struck.

He was taken to a Phoenix hospital with life-threatening injuries

YCSO said the best way to avoid these types of accidents is to use designated crosswalks.

“We would like to remind everyone to please use the designated crosswalks when crossing a street, especially such a big avenue,” said Tania Pavlak from YCSO.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in this crash.

The investigation is still ongoing.