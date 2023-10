YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) has released the identity of the woman who was murdered over the weekend.

In an updated press release, the YPD identified the victim as 33-year-old Lucy Morales Bravo.

Bravo, according to YPD, was found dead and covered in blankets when officers gained entry into the home.

YPD said next of kin had been notified.

