Skip to Content
Local News

Yuma man arrested for murder, YPD investigates

Yuma County Sheriff's Office
By ,
today at 8:27 AM
Published 9:13 AM

UPDATE (9:16 AM): The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Carlos Tafoya Jr.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) has arrested a 33-year-old Yuma man for the murder of woman.

In a press release, YPD received a report of a suspcious incident on Sunday. They responded to the area of S. 19th Avenue and W. 6th Place at around 9:10pm.

When officers arrived, YPD says they were allowed to enter a woman's residence to check on her, but they found the woman dead and wrapped in blankets inside one of the bedrooms.

YPD arrested and booked the suspect, but YPD says the investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information regarding the case, call YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.

LpJ8JXMR-Homicide-23-56323Download
Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Samantha Byrd

Samantha Byrd joined the KYMA team in February 2022 and is a reporter and anchor for Fox 9.

You can reach out to her with story ideas at sammy.byrd@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content