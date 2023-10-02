Yuma man arrested for murder, YPD investigates

UPDATE (9:16 AM): The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Carlos Tafoya Jr.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) has arrested a 33-year-old Yuma man for the murder of woman.

In a press release, YPD received a report of a suspcious incident on Sunday. They responded to the area of S. 19th Avenue and W. 6th Place at around 9:10pm.

When officers arrived, YPD says they were allowed to enter a woman's residence to check on her, but they found the woman dead and wrapped in blankets inside one of the bedrooms.

YPD arrested and booked the suspect, but YPD says the investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information regarding the case, call YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.