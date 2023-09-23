Yuma Police Department hosts Child Seat Check Up event

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) hosted a Child Seat Check Up event on Saturday, September 23.

The event started at 8:00am and ran till noon, and was located at YPD's parking lot on S. 1st Avenue.

During the event, certified child passenger safety technicians inspected child car seats for proper installation.

In a press release from last week, YPD said attendees must bring the following items:

Their children

A car seat

Seat instructions

The owner's manual for their cars

YPD says properly installed child seats can maximize children's protection in the event of a crash.