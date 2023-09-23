Skip to Content
Local News

Yuma Police Department hosts Child Seat Check Up event

KYMA
By , ,
today at 11:06 AM
Published 11:24 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) hosted a Child Seat Check Up event on Saturday, September 23.

The event started at 8:00am and ran till noon, and was located at YPD's parking lot on S. 1st Avenue.

During the event, certified child passenger safety technicians inspected child car seats for proper installation.

In a press release from last week, YPD said attendees must bring the following items:

  • Their children
  • A car seat
  • Seat instructions
  • The owner's manual for their cars

YPD says properly installed child seats can maximize children's protection in the event of a crash.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

Author Profile Photo

Zackary Moran-Norris

Zackary Moran-Norris joined KYMA in July 2023 as a weekend reporter. Send him your story ideas to zackary.moran-norris@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content