Local News

Yuma Police Department to host Child Seat Check Up event

KYMA
By
today at 1:12 PM
Published 1:28 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department will host a Child Seat Check Up event on Saturday, September 23.

In a press release, certified child passenger safety technicians will inspect child car seats for proper installation.

The event will start at 8:00am and will run till noon, and will be located at YPD's parking lot on S. 1st Avenue.

YPD says attendees must bring the following items to the event:

  • Their children
  • A car seat
  • Seat instructions
  • The owner's manual for their cars

To learn more about the event, read the flyer and press release below.

Car-Seat-Event-Flyer-ORIGINALDownload
Car-Seat-Safety-Event-2023Download
Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

