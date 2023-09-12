Yuma Police Department to host Child Seat Check Up event

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department will host a Child Seat Check Up event on Saturday, September 23.

In a press release, certified child passenger safety technicians will inspect child car seats for proper installation.

The event will start at 8:00am and will run till noon, and will be located at YPD's parking lot on S. 1st Avenue.

YPD says attendees must bring the following items to the event:

Their children

A car seat

Seat instructions

The owner's manual for their cars

To learn more about the event, read the flyer and press release below.