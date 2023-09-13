USDA and state officials to highlight Arizona’s agriculture investments in Yuma

The Inflation Reduction Act was signed into law one year ago

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural State Director Charlene Fernandez and state officials join together in Yuma to highlight the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act on Arizona's agricultural sector, specifically in the Yuma region.

Arizona farmers and rural communities are reaping the benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act.

Included in the act was nearly $40 billion for farms and rural communities across the U.S.

According to the press release, the investments will give Yuma-area agricultural producers the resources they need to be part of the climate solution while boosting their economic potential.

Yuma is one of the primary winter vegetable suppliers in the U.S., and with its agricultural footprint contributing over $3.2 billion, Yuma plays a role in the state's $9.2 billion economy.

The press release mentioned the 2018 federal farm bill is approaching its expiration on September 30.

There is a need for a renewed commitment to sustainable, climate-centric agricultural practices, said the press release.

Speakers will highlight the Inflation Reduction Act's benefits and advocate for increased investments in climate-smart agriculture.

