Suspect in three different Circle K robberies arrested

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The suspect who robbed three different Circle K stores back in August has been arrested.

According to the Yuma Police Department (YPD), they arrested and booked a 23-year-old Yuma man on Tuesday, September 5 at 4:46pm.

YPD says in addition to the August 31 Circle K robberies, one located in the area of S. 4th Avenue and 7th Street, and the other located in the area of S. Avenue B and W. 24th Street, a different Circle K robbery took place on Wednesday, August 30, located in the area of S. Avenue A and W 21st Street.

YPD also says the suspect will be booked on felony charges for the three robberies.