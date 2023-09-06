Skip to Content
Suspect in three different Circle K robberies arrested

today at 8:29 AM
Published 9:10 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The suspect who robbed three different Circle K stores back in August has been arrested.

According to the Yuma Police Department (YPD), they arrested and booked a 23-year-old Yuma man on Tuesday, September 5 at 4:46pm.

YPD says in addition to the August 31 Circle K robberies, one located in the area of S. 4th Avenue and 7th Street, and the other located in the area of S. Avenue B and W. 24th Street, a different Circle K robbery took place on Wednesday, August 30, located in the area of S. Avenue A and W 21st Street.

YPD also says the suspect will be booked on felony charges for the three robberies.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Miriam Ordonez

Si tiene alguna idea de historia que le gustaría compartir, contáctela en miriam.ordonez@kecytv.com

