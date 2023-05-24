Puppy with rubber band around its muzzle, rescued by Humane Society of Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - About two weeks ago, a puppy named Tucker was brought into the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) by Animal Control, after being found with a rubber band over his muzzle.

He is a small terrier mix and is a victim of animal cruelty, as the rubber band caused a section of his skin to die.

The estimated three-month-old puppy had no collar and no tags, and was underweight as he had been unable to eat.

The puppy had an initial examination and debriding, then a second surgery to close the wound.

He is now healing in foster care with one of the medical technicians from the shelter’s clinic.

He is still on pain medications but is expected to have his sutures removed in a couple of days.

An anonymous donor has offered a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest of the party responsible for Tucker's injuries.

The cost of his care could also exceed $1,000.

So, HSOY is asking the community to open their hearts and donate toward the cost of his care as well as for the many other animals currently under the care of the shelter, some of them recovering from various wounds or neglect.

If you would like to donate to help Tucker and the other animals in the care of HSOY, you can donate HERE.

