Yuma residents concerned after week full of crime

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Since Saturday night's mass shooting, there has been a steady increase in crime throughout the week, leaving Yuma residents concerned.

A violent week in the city of Yuma after three murders, one attempted murder, five people injured by gunshots, two convenience store robberies, and one aggravated assault.

The Yuma Police Department says so far in 2023, there have been three homicide cases, leaving five people dead, and 10 attempted homicides.

We spoke to one local resident who said she is scared for their children.

Another community member said as our population is increasing, he is not surprised that crime is on the rise.

Samantha Byrd will have the full story tonight.