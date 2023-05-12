Local middle schoolers take a semester of learning to the track

RC cars were raced on a dirt track near Cibola High

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Local kids took to the track Friday in Yuma.

Students from eight middle schools throughout Yuma County went head-to-head racing RC cars.

They all participated in an automotive technology class, which gives students an overview of various automotive concepts and careers.

Friday’s event was a culmination of an entire semester of learning.

“Seeing kids have fun, learning as they’re in the classroom, it’s a kick for me,” STEDY Director Rusty Tyndall said.

Last year's champion was also back at the track, giving out tips to fellow racers.

“It’s a competition when it comes to different schools, you just have to focus on your car and make sure you drive correctly,” Jacob Mahkewa said.

This was the fourth year kids gathered to race and organizers hope this event can continue carrying on into the future.