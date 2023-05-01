Imperial High School student meets with lawmakers to advocate for cancer patients and survivors

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - An Imperial High School student who is also an American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network volunteer traveled to Sacramento for the first time on April 11 to meet with state lawmakers as part of California Cancer Action Day.

Jessica Covarrubias Garcia, an 18-year-old student participates in a variety of extracurricular activities.

Including cheerleading, and is the club president of her school’s Circle of Friends program, which provides support to students with special needs.

However, her cancer advocacy work is deeply personal.

“It was a fun and empowering experience to talk to legislators and remind them that they play a very important role in making sure everyone has a fair chance at preventing, detecting, treating and surviving cancer,” said Covarrubias Garcia.

